More than 400,000 booster and third doses recorded in UK over New Year

A total of 34,363,986 extra doses had been delivered as of January 3 – the first time a UK-wide figure has been available since December 30, when the number stood at 33,924,738.

It means 439,248 booster and third doses were added across the four days from New Year’s Eve to January 3.

Around 64% of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.

The figures were published by the UK’s four health agencies.

They also show that 1.9 million booster and third doses were delivered across the 10 days from Christmas Day to January 3, compared with 7.7 million in the 10 days from December 15 to Christmas Eve.

People can have a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent days is likely to have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not eligible to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.