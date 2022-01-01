'Busy' vaccination bus helps homeless to get their Covid jabs

Stuart Pardoe with CEO of Maninplace Alan Olver

Working in partnership with Maninplace, which provides accommodation for rough sleepers and the homeless in the borough, the team running Betty the vaccination bus were on hand to offer jabs in New Street, Wellington yesterday.

Stuart Pardoe, who is homeless and receiving help from Maninplace, took the opportunity to visit the bus for his booster jab.

The 55-year-old said: “It’s a good idea for the bus to be here.

“Anything that takes the pressure off the NHS is a good thing.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, a health and wellbeing specialist for Maninplace and Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said the bus proved quite popular yesterday.

“It’s been quite busy,” she said. “It’s really positive, we’ve had some homeless people coming through who might be less able to book and attend appointments because of their circumstances. This gives them a level playing field.”

Established in 2006 as a small not for profit community enterprise, Maninplace now provides in excess of 120 units of accommodation for people who are homeless or rough sleeping.

Alan Olver, chief executive of Maninplace, said: “Homeless people might not have access to the same sorts of communications other people do. “For their safety and the safety of staff who work alongside them it’s very important they get their Covid vaccinations. Other people have also been taking the opportunity to get their jabs too. It’s a winner all round.”

Betty the vaccination bus was introduced to the county this month to encourage more people to get on board with having their first and second doses of their jabs closer to home.