Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire orthopaedic hospital bans general visiting until further notice

By Lisa O'BrienGobowenCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital has restricted all visiting until further notice due to increasing Covid infection rates in the community.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital
The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, will be closed to all visitors except those wanting to visit any patients receiving end-of-life care.

Hospital bosses say any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the nurse in charge.

Exceptional circumstances could refer to people with a learning disability or dementia, where there may be increased distress.

It could also mean that allowing a visitor may be of significant benefit to that patient.

Hospital chiefs say they have made the decision to protect patients and staff, recognising the growing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community and concern that the spread of the Omicron variant could put unsustainable pressure on services over the next few weeks.

Those who are able to visit patients under exceptional circumstances should not visit if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they have been in contact with someone who is a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

Visitors must also wear a surgical face mask provided by the trust on arrival, and must follow guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing.

The majority of visiting has also been banned at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Gobowen
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News