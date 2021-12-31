Notification Settings

Face mask giveaway in Ludlow to 'go ahead in near future'

By Lisa O'BrienLudlowCoronavirusPublished:

A company has delayed its free giveaway of face masks in Ludlow but has confirmed it will happen in the near future.

Ludlow

Ultrafilter Medical Ltd, based in Ross-on-Wye, was due to have a stall in Castle Square on New Year's Eve.

The firm says it wants to help communities as the Omicron variant of Covid is rapidly spreading.

The giveaway will still be happening in the near future, with details yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the firm said: "This will be part of a one million face mask giveaway. "We gave out 100,000 in Ross-on-Wye on Christmas Eve. That was such a success that preparations are being made to make it an equal success in Ludlow.

"Watch this space."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

