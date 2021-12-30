Covid vaccination bus rolling into Wellington to offer jabs to the homeless

Working in partnership with Maninplace, which provides accommodation for rough sleepers and the homeless in the borough, the team running Betty the vaccination bus will be on hand to offer the jab in Wellington.

The bus is run by staff from Telford & Wrekin Council, the local NHS and the army and will be assisted by staff from KiP and Maninplace.

It will be parked up at the top of New Street, by the church, between 10am and 2pm and no appointment is necessary.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, public health and wellbeing, equalities and partnerships said: “People who are rough sleeping or sofa surfing are less able to book and attend appointments because of their circumstances.

"It is important that we level the playing field and give them the opportunity to protect themselves from the serious illness that Covid can cause.

“Having the vaccination bus at Maninplace and extra support in place to encourage people to come forward means that if someone wants to get the jab, they can get it right there and then.”

Established in 2006 as a small not for profit community enterprise, Maninplace now provides in excess of 120 units of accommodation for people who are homeless or rough sleeping.

Alan Olver, chief executive of Maninplace and honorary freeman of Telford and Wrekin, said: “Our wish for 2022 is that everyone in our community at KiP and Maninplace can start 2022 safely and protected with new opportunities to flourish and be prosperous.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with the council and make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

"We will also be checking on the wider wellbeing of people who come forward and helping them to access any support they may need.”

Betty the vaccination bus was introduced to the county this month to encourage more people to get on board with having their first and second doses of their jabs closer to home.

It is the region's second vaccination bus after Bob the bus which has been parking up at a number of locations during the pandemic.

The mobile clinic aims to boost vaccination rates in areas where uptake is particularly low to encourage and educate people on the benefits of the jab, providing easier access for people who may find it difficult to get to a designated vaccination centre.

People don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP.

A list of walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in the county can also be found at stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times