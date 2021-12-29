Notification Settings

Shropshire schoolchildren urged to get Covid jab before start of the new term

By Lisa O'BrienCoronavirusPublished:

Young people are being urged to get a Covid jab ahead of going back to school in the new year.

The call comes as 12 to 15-year-olds can now book their second dose of the vaccine, as part of the mission to get people protected against the new highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A number of vaccination sites in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are offering the vaccine to those aged 12 to 15, including Southwater Library in Telford; Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council's building in Wellington; The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry; The Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury; Shrewsbury Fire Station; Hodnet Fire Station; Church Stretton Fire Station and Bridgnorth Fire Station.

A full list of sites, including opening times, can be found on the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System’s website.

Today, Turreff Hall in Donnington is holding a vaccine clinic offering first and second doses for young people aged 12 to 17-years-old, between 9am-12.30pm and 2pm-4pm.

Parents and guardians are asked to accompany children aged 12-15 to clinics to ensure consent is sought.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This additional protection for 12 to 15-year-olds is fantastic news for families across the local area, so please do book your child’s appointment as soon as you are able to.

“We are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital everyone plays their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.

“I can’t think of a more convenient time to get it done than during the festive break – that way we can feel reassured that our young people will be protected once they’re back at school.”

