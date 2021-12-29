Health chief thanks Shropshire residents for 'great sacrifices' in Covid fight

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health

As 2021 draws to a close, Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire Council, reflects on another "eventful year" and reminds people what they can do to keep loved ones safe this Christmas.

The vaccination programme is continuing across Shropshire, and more than one million vaccine doses, including first, second and boosters, have been given across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

But Rachel said: "The pandemic is not over. We must sustain our efforts to limit transmission of the virus and Covid-19’s impacts. These actions will help to slow the spread of the virus and keep us safe.

"Despite another challenging year, Shropshire residents have continued to step up and do their part to keep our county safe. You have all made great sacrifices, and for that I am incredibly grateful.

"Christmas is a time to be with loved ones, and understandably families want to celebrate after a tough 12 months. There are ways we can do this safely and protect the most vulnerable."

As many people will be making plans to meet up with friends and family this Christmas, Rachel has urged people to make sure they are fully vaccinated and boosted and to take a lateral flow test beforehand.

Other measures such as wearing a face covering in indoor spaces, self-isolating if you are symptomatic, opening a window to ensure indoor areas are well ventilated and keeping a safe distance in public can all help to protect the vulnerable.

"We do not know what 2022 holds, but I am confident we are in a better place now thanks to the highly successful vaccination programme and all your individual efforts," Rachel added.