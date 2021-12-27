Shoppers urged to grab a post Christmas booster

Jabs are available the Telford International Centre throughout the festive period

While business will be hoping their tills are ringing for a festive boost the county's vaccination programme will be continuing with walk in sites across Shropshire.

They include some of the county's busiest shopping locations, with jabs available at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, as well as Southwater and Telford International Centre.

The move is part of the bid to get ahead of Omicron with concerns the more-transmissible Covid variant will lead to a rise in cases throughout in January.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Your booster jab really is the ultimate bargain for the Boxing Day and January sales.

“It’s completely free of course, and comes with free peace of mind and free protection for you, as well as your family and friends.

“We have sites in some of our area’s most prominent shopping locations, and our fantastic caring teams are ready and waiting to give you your jabs.

“All our other sites are also open as usual, whether for booked appointments or walk-ins, so there really is an option for everyone.

“If you were waiting for Christmas to pass, then now is the time to come forward and get your booster. We know Omicron is coming our way, and we know people need that booster to give them the protection they need, so please come and get it now.”

The vaccination programme has seen a national effort to deliver more than 18 million boosters by the end of the year starting on 13 December.

Across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, more than 70,000 boosters have been given out since the campaign launched, and Ms Wallace said the team will be working at full speed over the next few days to try and complete the campaign by New Year’s Eve.

She added: "It’s been inspiring to see how hard everyone has worked, and I’ve heard so many stories about staff who have put their Christmas plans on hold to play their part. I’m extraordinarily grateful to them all.

“I’m also grateful to every single member of the public who has come forward to get their booster jab. This really is a matter of life and death – and together we will save countless lives in the weeks ahead.”