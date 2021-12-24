Shropshire's bishops are voices of hope for Christmas

Shrewsbury’s Roman Catholic bishop, Right Reverend Mark Davies, said Christmas brings the best out of people

Religious leaders today gave messages of hope as we enter another troubled Christmas.

They urged people to reconnect with the real meaning of the holiday, through spending time with family and understanding the role of religion in today’s society.

And they reflected on our difficult year, with the disruption caused by Omicron referenced in Christmas messages.

The arrival of the variant, and very high infection rates, have meant many will miss being with their loved ones for a second year in a row.

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, whose diocese takes in Shropshire, insisted “Christmas cannot be cancelled” despite the anxieties of many.

He added: “People worry Christmas might be cancelled this year. Some even feel that it would be better if the whole of 2021 had been cancelled.

“It has been another unsettling year for the human race, and us as individuals. We have seen turmoil in many nations, disruption of everyday lives, crises, calamities, and dangers across the world and in our own communities.”

He urged people whose “lives have been shaken” to turn to the church for comfort and said “no law, no government, no power on earth” can cancel the Christmas Story.

Shrewsbury’s Roman Catholic bishop, the Right Reverend Mark Davies, said families and communities are inspired to show renewed generosity at this time of year.

He said there is much more in giving than something material, saying a phone call in times of isolation or practical help in the middle of a crisis can be more powerful.

Bishop Mark said: “At a time when an increasing number of people declare themselves to be ‘non-religious', we witness something quite startling at this moment of the year. Families and communities are inspired to come together and show a renewed generosity especially to those in greatest need.”

The Anglican Bishop of Shrewsbury called on people to step into the New Year with hope. She acknowledged how the pandemic has impacted on mental heath, through the anxiety and uncertainty it has brought, especially with Christmas plans being ruined for many.

The Right Reverend Sarah Bullock said changes in life could make people feel very concerned about the future. She urged people to seek solace through the support of the church and the constant and unchanging support offered by God.