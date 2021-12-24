Shropshire's Covid booster jab push will continue through to New Year

Jabs are available at a number of sites across the county, including Telford International Centre.

There will be a host of walk-in sites available throughout the county next week, after a two-day break for Christmas and Boxing Day.

To date more than 70,000 booster doses have been administered in the county, with Shropshire having one of the best uptake rates in the country.

It has involved a huge effort from health officials and volunteers as they expanded capacity at short notice in the wake of the Government's ambition to get all eligible people boosted by the end of the year.

There are a number of sites available across the county offering boosters, as well as first doses, and second doses, for those who have not yet had them.

It comes amid concern about the more transmissible Covid variant – Omicron.

Telford International Centre is open from 8am to 6pm every day, including weekends – apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Clinics are also available at a host of other Telford venues, including Woodside Pharmacy, Turreff Hall, AFC Telford United, Southwater Library, Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Building, Brookside Community Centre, Telford Cultural & Leisure Centre Hadley, The Bridges Business Park, Leegomery Local Shops, and Hub On The Hill in Sutton Hill. Full details of the dates and times for the sessions are available online,

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry will be hosting a number of sessions throughout the week, from Monday to Friday, as well as Sunday and Monday.

Patients registered in South Shropshire primary care network can attend a clinic at Station Drive Surgery in Ludlow on Wednesday, from 5pm to 8pm.

Sessions will be be taking place in Shrewsbury at the Darwin Centre every day into New Year, apart from New Year's Day, along with a clinic at Shrewsbury Fire Station, every Tuesday, from 10am to 4pm until the end of January.

Hodnet Fire Station will be hosting sessions every Wednesday, from 10am to 4pm, until end of January, with Church Stretton Fire Station, doing the same on Thursdays.

In Bridgnorth people wishing to book appointments at the local fire station can do so by visiting massvaccstw.nhsbookings.com/v2.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme, thanked those who have received their boosters so far and encouraged those who have not to take up the opportunity.

She said: “We are hugely grateful to the people of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin who have come forward for their booster jabs. Since this campaign started on Monday, December 13, we have given out more than 70,000 boosters, making us one of the best-performing health and care systems in the country.

“Our vaccination teams are taking a couple of well-deserved days off for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but our sites will be opening up again bright and early on Monday.

“We hope everyone has a great Christmas, but if you haven’t yet had your booster and you are eligible, then please get online as soon as possible and book a slot. We currently have plenty of availability next week, so you should be able to find somewhere close to you.

“If you google ‘Grab a Jab’, you will be directed to the NHS booking service. Don’t forget we’ve also got a number of walk-in sites across the county, so if you are planning to be out and about doing some sales shopping, why not drop in and get your booster at the same time? It’s free, so it’s the ultimate bargain!”