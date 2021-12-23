Vaccination transport available

Free transport is available to booked Covid vaccination appointments in the Shropshire Council area

Shropshire Council is offering the the lifts as part of its efforts to get a booster jab for everyone eligible in the area by the end of the year.

The offer is open to anyone who does not have their own transport and is unable to arrange transport through family, friends or local transport.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “The most effective way to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant and the high numbers of Covid-19 infections in Shropshire is to be fully vaccinated and to get your booster jab.

“In a large rural county like Shropshire it can be a struggle for some people without transport to get to a vaccination or booster jab appointment.

“This shouldn’t become a reason for people in Shropshire not getting their jab – it’s vital we do everything we can to help people to get to and from their booked appointment.”

This free transport service will not be available on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and will be reviewed in January.

To arrange the transport, contact the council’s Covid-19 Helpline on 0345 678 9028 (option 0).

Lines are open Monday to Friday, working hours.

To book a lift people must give at least 48 hours notice to allow time for the transport to be arranged, and they must have a pre-booked vaccination or booster appointment.