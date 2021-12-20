Shrews skipper backs booster jabs

Elliott Bennett receiving his Covid booster after skippering his side to a 3-1 win.

Elliott Bennett was joined by several Shrews players in getting booster jabs following the side's 3-1 home win against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Overall around 200 supporters from both sides were also given a vaccine as the vaccination bus, named 'Bob', dropped in to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the matchday.

Bennett, who was also celebrating his 33rd birthday, said: "I’m pleased to have sorted my vaccine before Christmas as cases continue to rise.

“It’s important we all get our jabs, so that we can protect our family and teammates this winter.

"If we all do this, we can hopefully look forward to a more positive new year."

Among other players lining up to get their booster shots were 25-year-old striker Daniel Udoh – scorer of two goals in the victory over Cheltenham – and versatile defender and midfielder Luke Leahy, 29.

It comes as Covid has wrought havoc on the domestic football programme with half of all Football League matches postponed over the weekend.

Steve Ellis, Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, expressed his gratitude to the club for hosting the bus – and to the players for coming forward to get their own jabs.

He said: "I’m a Shrewsbury Town season ticket holder myself and it has been so pleasing to see them step up and support us at every step of this programme.

“This booster programme is vitally important as we look to protect our health and care services from the worst effects of what we expect to be a large Omicron wave happening now.

“We’ve set ourselves a stiff challenge of delivering more than 130,000 booster shots before the end of the year, so it was great to see so many football fans playing their part on Saturday. We gave out 180 jabs during the day, which is Bob’s busiest day of the entire vaccination programme.

“Town may have won on the pitch – but all of us were winners off it, with so many people going away with an increased level of protection that will begin to help keep themselves, their family and their friends safe this holiday.”

Bob – and his sister bus Betty – will be out and about at locations across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin over the next couple of weeks offering booster jabs.

They are also available from a wide range of vaccination centres, community pharmacists and GP clinics.