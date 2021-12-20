Longer opening hours for Shrewsbury walk-in clinic to support jabs campaign

People queuing for their Boosters or other vaccinations at the Walk-in vaccination clinic at Shropshire Local, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

The walk-in clinic at Shropshire Local, in the Darwin Shopping Centre, will have extended opening hours to support the Covid-19 booster campaign.

Shropshire Council has been working with NHS partners to extend the opening hours and help offer booster jabs and vaccinations to 160,000 people by the end of December 2021.

Rachel Robinson (on right) at Walk-in vaccination clinic at Shropshire Local, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

The clinic, based at the council’s Shropshire Local store on the top floor of the centre, will be opening on the following dates:

Thurs 16 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Fri 17 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Sat 18 Dec: 10am to 4pm

Sun 19 Dec: 10am to 3pm

Mon 20 Dec: 10am to 7pm

Tue 21 Dec: 10am to 7pm

Wed 22 Dec: 10am to 7pm

Thurs 23 Dec: 10am to 7pm

Fri 24 Dec: 10am to 3pm

Sat 25 Dec: CLOSED

Sun 26 Dec: CLOSED

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Every adult in the country now needs to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, because two vaccine doses alone will not give you enough protection against the Omicron variant.

“This is why we’re open 7 days a week at the walk-in facility at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury, and this will be followed by increased opening at other locations and mobile units across the county in due course.

“Please do get your booster jab and do continue to take all necessary precautions to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Walk-in vaccination clinic at Shropshire Local, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council's public health team have urged residents to get their booster jabs – and first and second doses if they have not done so already.

Around 160,000 people in Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, will need booster jabs in under three weeks over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.