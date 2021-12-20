Lateral flow tests 'running low' at council as Christmas approaches

Shropshire Council said it is 'running low' on stock of LFTs

Shropshire Council said the stock shortage was due to the government "switching the distribution priority to home delivery and pharmacy collect options".

It has urged people to use those options to get hold of the tests in the coming days.

The council has been allowing people to collect the tests from Shirehall, and a number of its other buildings.

It said it would be pressing for more stock to be supplied.

An update from the authority said: "We have run out of LFTs at Shirehall and are running low on stock in other council buildings.

"This is because the government is switching the distribution priority to home delivery and pharmacy collect options.

"Please use these channels to get your tests in time for Christmas.