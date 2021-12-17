Fire stations open their doors as walk-in Covid vaccination centres

Dan Quinn, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, and Mel France, Head of Vaccination Centres in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Hodnet and Church Stretton Fire Stations are now offering NHS walk-in vaccination clinics to all those who are eligible for jabs.

Anyone aged 12 or over can walk-in for their first, second, third or booster jabs

The clinics will be held across the week until the end of January, from 10am to 4pm.

They will be held every day at Bridgnorth Fire Station, Tuesdays at Shrewsbury Fire Station, Wednesdays at Hodnet Fire Station and Thursdays at Church Stretton Fire Station.

Firefighters at the walk-in’s are helping to co-ordinate the activity, marshal the public and administer jabs.

Dan Quinn, assistant chief fire officer for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We’ve been working with the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination programme since January, and am proud to say that so far we have vaccinated over 20,000 of the community and provided over 10,000 hours of support.

“I am privileged to be able to offer so many of our fire stations to help the current vaccination drive.

"Fire stations have an important role to play in our communities and we urge everyone who lives nearby to make the most of this opportunity to get vaccinated and protect our friends and family and the community we live in.

“We can reassure everyone that all four fire stations will remain fully operational at all times.”

Mel France, head of vaccination centres for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin vaccination service, said: “We are very grateful to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for providing four fantastic venues to act as vaccination hubs and for all the staff who have volunteered to help the vaccination drive.

"It’s really important to give people as many options as possible, so that we can make sure people have the opportunity to get their vaccine as quickly as possible as soon as they are eligible.”