MP Daniel Kawczynski slams Plan B Tory rebels as 'irresponsible'

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said: “It is highly irresponsible of some members to seek to undermine the Government when they have not been party to the advice that the Prime Minister and ministers have been receiving from our top scientists and medical experts.

“I supported the Government in all the voting divisions. They were not proposing to do these things lightly.”

More than 70 backbenchers threatened to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England, brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The measures - including controlled entry to nightclubs and other venues - passed the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.

The Government also had the support of Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, who is a former heath minister. Before the vote he said: “I am going to be voting for the measures this evening.”

He did not support calling measures to control entry into some nightclubs “vaccine passports”.

“We are not voting on vaccine passports," he said.

“We’re voting on whether in very limited circumstances in nightclubs and very large venues people should be required to show that they’ve not got Covid by having done a lateral flow test that day or showing that they have had the vaccine. This has been happening in real events right across the country already.

"I went to the Glasgow COP conference last month and we had to show we had a lateral flow test before we had admission. This is not a significant imposition on our freedoms,” Mr Dunne continued.

“People are concerned that this could be the thin end of the wedge towards a vaccine passport system and that’s what people are most concerned about but I don’t think that’s what this is.

"They are talking about taking some proportionate measures to deal with what is becoming a very rapid increase in this new variant.”

Mr Dunne added that in Parliament on Monday MPs has been told that Omicron infections are doubling almost every two days.

He said measures such as wearing face coverings were to “try to buy some time to allow the vaccination of the adult population through a massive vaccination exercise over the coming three weeks”.

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she would also be supporting the Government’s “modest measures” which automatically expire in January.

She said: “Basic certification (or showing a negative lateral flow test) as a precondition to enter venues such as nightclubs is not a significant imposition and will allow the Government to keep venues open throughout the Christmas period.