County jab programme hits 1,000,000 milestone

Thousands of people received their jab at the Telford International Centre

Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of people have worked to set up and manage a vast number of vaccination sites to get jabs into the arms of Shropshire residents.

They have included GP-led vaccination sites, mass vaccination sites at Telford International Centre, Ludlow Racecourse, Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthpaedic Hospital, hospital hubs at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, community pharmacy sites, walk-in and pop-up clinics, as well as Bob the Bus – the mobile vaccination bus which has been visiting local communities.

Angie Wallace, Senior Responsible Officer for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service, said: “Delivering one million vaccination jabs in less than a year is a truly remarkable and a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our vaccination teams – many of whom are delivering this programme on top of their normal duties in GP practices and hospitals.

“An enormous ‘thank you’ must also go to each and every person involved in the programme including our vaccinators, GPs, pharmacists, hospital teams, the CCG team, local authorities and the many, many volunteers it takes to run the programme across our area. Not forgetting everyone who has rolled up their sleeves and been vaccinated.

“It has been a tremendous team effort and I am proud of the resilience and determination everyone has shown, through what has been a very challenging couple of years for us. Together we have made huge strides in tackling Covid-19. However, our focus remains on ensuring everyone is protected and that no one gets left behind.”

The milestone comes as the vaccination programme is in the midst of gearing up to provide booster jabs in the wake of concerns about the Omicron variant.

The booster is now being offered at least three months – 91 days – after a second dose and can be pre-booked from two months.

People who had their second dose over three months ago are now being told to book their booster jab to ensure maximum immunity.

A spokesman for the county's vaccination service also encouraged all eligible people to get the jab.

He said: "People who have not yet had a vaccine – whether a first or second dose or a booster (if you have been contacted by the NHS to confirm that you are eligible), then please don’t delay. Arrange yours now, or head to a walk-in clinic to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in the run up to Christmas festivities."