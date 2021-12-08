One million Covid jab milestone in touching distance for Shropshire a year after vaccinations begun

Stephen Bridgwater having his first Covid jab

Latest data from NHS England shows 87.7 per cent of adults in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

For those aged 50 and over, more than 68 per cent have had their booster or third dose and for young people aged between 12 and 17, 64.2 per cent have had their first dose.

It is thought that health bosses could hail the milestone of a million jabs as early as next week and have called it an "amazing achievement".

However, with infection rates remaining high and Covid patients still being cared for at the county's hospitals, everyone is being urged to make sure they take up the offer.

Angie Wallace, senior responsible officer for the county's Covid-19 vaccination service, said: “We are approaching one million life-saving Covid-19 vaccines being delivered in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin – this will be a real milestone and something we should all be very proud of.

"I would like to thank everyone involved for making this happen and for everyone who has taken up the offer of being vaccinated, thank you.

"It is an amazing achievement that so many people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to do so, there is still time and it is vital we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible to combat the rising infection rates.

“By having our jabs we have all helped to prevent people becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 and have reduced the overall numbers of people who have died and, regrettably, will still die from the effects of this horrible virus."

Stephen Bridgwater, from Edgebold in Shrewsbury, was one of the very first patients in the county to get a Covid jab.

The 90-year-old, who received his first dose at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on December 11, 2020, has today spoken of his admiration for the resilience health workers and volunteers have demonstrated over the past year.

“It was a big surprise when I received the phone call telling me I was invited to have my Covid vaccine – and that my appointment would be at 9am the next morning," he said.

"I was completely stunned but felt a huge wave of relief pass over me.

“During the very early days of the pandemic in particular, it was an incredibly scary time. So many people were seriously ill and dying from this virus, it did make me wonder, would I be next?”

He subsequently went on to have his second and booster doses – and has expressed his grateful thanks to health workers for their work in delivering the vaccination programme.

He said: “Our NHS is the jewel in our country’s crown – I always knew this but the Covid vaccination programme solidified this for many. I am full of admiration and respect for everyone involved in getting everyone vaccinated.

"They are doing an excellent job under very tricky circumstances.

Stephen Bridgwater

“I think it’s a public duty to get vaccinated – I understand there are people unable to have a vaccine for certain reasons – but for those who can and haven’t yet, why not?

"We won’t see the back of Covid until everyone who is able to gets their vaccine. I urge anyone who hasn’t yet to go and get it done for their sake, as well as everyone else’s.”

It has been announced that the minimum gap for booster vaccinations is to be halved to three months and that all adults will be offered the jab.

Health bosses in the county say they are working at extreme pace to put in place everything needed for this next stage of the programme.

The NHS will contact patients when it is time for their booster vaccination.

Vaccinations can be booked online through the national booking service or by calling 119.