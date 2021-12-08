Notification Settings

Covid cases continue to rise

By Sue Austin

There has been one tragic death in Telford and Wrekin of someone who tested positive for Covid in the latest, 24 hour figures released by the Government.

A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

With no such deaths in Shropshire it brings the number of Covid deaths in the past seven days in the two authorities to nine.

Postive Covid cases continue to be registered in the region.

There were 106 in 24 hours, 1053 in the seven days in Telford and Wrekin and 265in 24 hourse, 1,758 in the week in Shropshire.

The last available data for patients admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals who had tested postive for Covid, provided on November 28, show four patients admitted in the previous 24 hours and 62 in the seven days - a 26 per cent increase.

Nationally there were 161 deaths in 24 hours, 847 in the week, with 51,342 positive Covid cases in the same 24 hours, 339,861 in the week.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

