Covid cases continue to rise

A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

With no such deaths in Shropshire it brings the number of Covid deaths in the past seven days in the two authorities to nine.

Postive Covid cases continue to be registered in the region.

There were 106 in 24 hours, 1053 in the seven days in Telford and Wrekin and 265in 24 hourse, 1,758 in the week in Shropshire.

The last available data for patients admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals who had tested postive for Covid, provided on November 28, show four patients admitted in the previous 24 hours and 62 in the seven days - a 26 per cent increase.