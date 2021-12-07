Notification Settings

Shropshire physio praises patients for helping to keep clinic Covid safe

By Lisa O'Brien

A Shropshire physiotherapist has praised patients for helping to keep his clinic Covid-safe.

Steven Briggs
Steve Briggs, lead clinician at SB Sports Injury and Physiotherapy Clinic in Shifnal, believes patients’ attitudes to Covid have played a significant part in his clinic being able to maintain a safe environment, with just a single handful of asymptomatic cases of the virus coming through the door since the start of the pandemic.

He says heightened awareness of spreading the disease has also changed attitudes in respect of people spreading general cough and cold germs.

Steve said: “Pre-Covid, patients would regularly come in for appointments at this time of year with colds and coughs, but a heightened awareness about the danger of spreading transmissible diseases to others has resulted in them deferring appointments until they have got over the contagious period.

“As well as keeping the clinic safer for everyone else, patients’ actions have prevented us from having to cancel appointments due to members of the clinical team having to self-isolate.

“Even after national restrictions were lifted, we have continued to maintain rigorous infection control, temperature checks and social distancing at the clinic, and thankfully patients have followed our lead.

"So, whilst the media have been reporting a blasé attitude that in some quarters suggests a dismissive mindset in respect of further precautionary measures, it is not something we have encountered here.

“We still have some patients who do not feel able to attend the clinic for various reasons, and who prefer a Zoom appointment, and we are happy to continue with that practice.

"However, in the main, people prefer face to face consultations and, as our appointment book shows, they clearly feel safe coming into the clinic.

"This is thanks to the patients, as well as the staff, who have never deviated from the original Covid safeguarding rules.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.



