Concern as hospital Covid cases rise

Public health officials have reiterated their calls for people to get vaccinated as the number hospitalised with Covid increases

Figures released by Telford & Wrekin Council show there were 50 patients with Covid in county hospitals as of November 30, while the case rate for the borough is still way above the national average.

The data shows there were 1,090 new coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during in the seven days to November 28 – 13 more than the previous seven-day period.

It means the seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 601 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 – compared to 438 per 100,000 across England.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: “In the last week, our local hospitals had significantly more people with Covid-19, which is worrying. Hospitals report that the sickest patients with Covid-19 are those who did not have their vaccination.

“Given also the national concern over the Omicron variant, it has never been more important to get fully vaccinated, including with your booster, if eligible.

“We all need to help reduce the growing pressure on our local NHS and hospitals – so that those who need their services the most can access them in full and on time.

“Simple but efficient steps help protect your loved ones and your community and ease the unprecedented strain on local health services.

“Get your Covid and flu vaccinations if eligible, test before visiting people who are at higher risk of illness if they catch Covid and follow the rules – face covering in public buildings, hands-face-space and fresh air in, when at home with visitors or in a busy enclosed space."

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, added: “Already making plans for Christmas and New Year with your loved ones? Don’t let Covid ruin them – get fully vaccinated without delay, if eligible.

“This weekend there’s another chance for our residents to get vaccinated while they are doing their Christmas shopping.

“It couldn’t be easier, as you don’t need an appointment. Pop into Southwater One on Saturday, December 4, between 11am and 4pm –for boosters, 12 to 15 year olds vaccination, first and second doses.

“Other clinics are also available across the borough, such as in Wellington – Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council Building – every Friday, 11.30am to 3.30pm."

He added: “For young people aged 12 to 15, parents need to accompany their child to the clinic. Please be aware that vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis and clinics may close early if all allocated vaccine has been used.