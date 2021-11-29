Vax centre delivers 100,000th jab

Local auctioneer and television personality Christina Trevanion with the RJAH Vaccination Centre Team.

In less than 12 months since the first batch of vaccines arrived at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), 100,000 first and second doses have been given to residents across the county.

It comes as those over 40, and health and social care staff, are now receiving their booster jabs.

Shropshire-based auctioneer and television presenter Christina Trevanion, who has appeared in Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip, was at the RJAH Vaccination Centre on the day of the landmark jab.

She said: “As a place very close to my heart, it is a huge honour to have my vaccine at RJAH. To have my vaccine from Rebecca and her inspiring team who have worked incredibly hard under difficult circumstances is wonderful.

“Thank you to everyone for all they have done to care, protect and keep us safe – many congratulations on your achievement.”

Rebecca Warren, clinical lead nurse for the centre, who has led the team since it opened in January, also expressed her pride at the achievement.

She said: “It’s awesome that we’ve hit the 100,000 milestone – it’s a monumental step towards protecting people against this virus.

“I’d like to thank the team and everyone that has worked to support the vaccination effort, they should all be enormously proud of themselves, and this milestone is a real testament to how hard they have worked over the past 11 months.