Covid checks to take place on businesses

Spot checks will be taking place at businesses in the run-up to Christmas

The checks will start on Monday and are being carried out by Shropshire Council's health protection team, working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The authority said the aim of the checks is to make sure businesses have measures in place to help minimise the spread of coronavirus.

During the visits officials will provide advice and guidance according to the council, but they have warned that businesses not managing the situation will face action – including potential enforcement notices.

The council said the checks will focus on hospitality businesses in the run up to Christmas.

The HSE will also be checking that measures are in place to manage work-related stress, and to support workers.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Our teams are talking to local businesses, and visiting and inspecting sites in and around Shropshire, to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

“Managing the risk of spreading the virus in the workplace needs to be the priority for all businesses in Shropshire. It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm, and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from the virus.

“This means making business adjustments to stop the spread of the virus in the workplace. We advise employers to work with their staff when implementing changes, to help increase confidence with workers, customers and the local community.”

The council said that inspectors are finding common issues across a range of sectors, including failing to provide arrangements for monitoring, and failing to introduce an adequate cleaning regime – particularly at busy times of the day.