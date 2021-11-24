Recruitment drive launches for cleaning colleagues at Shrewsbury hospital

There is a recruitment drive for cleanliness technicians at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Cleaning colleagues are a key part of the frontline workforce at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH) and are instrumental in ensuring that its hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal in Telford – are kept clean and functioning.

SaTH is now looking to take on 20 cleanliness technicians at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The trust is running an open day at the Arthur Rowley Lounge at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, on Friday between 10am and 3pm.

There is a recruitment drive for cleanliness technicians at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Anyone interested in the roles will have the opportunity to meet members of the team, find out further information and ask any questions they may have.

Rhia Boyode, director of people at the trust, said: “Our cleanliness technician team plays a pivotal role at our hospitals.

"Throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic they have gone above and beyond in helping to ensure that our hospitals are as clean as possible to reduce the risk for patients and staff.

“We pride ourselves on supporting each other and other teams within the trust.

"As a cleanliness technician you could be working as part of a frontline team and engaging with our infection prevention team, across wards and departments.

"We also offer flexible shift patterns to ensure job satisfaction and a good work-life balance.”

This year the cleanliness technician team was awarded SaTH’s chief executive award for team of the year as it was recognised that the hospital would not be able to function without them.