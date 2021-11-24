More than 750,000 first and second Covid jabs given in county as roll-out continues

Health bosses in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin say 87 per cent of over-18s have now had two jabs – but those who have not yet had a vaccine or need a booster jab are being urged to get protected ahead of winter.

They have warned the virus has not gone away and the county’s hospitals are still seeing patients with Covid being admitted.

On Monday, there were 37 Covid patients being cared for at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, including five in critical condition.

Latest NHS figures show 750,136 first and second doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been given to patients in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin by November 14.

It includes first doses for almost half of 12 to 15-year-olds and more than 70 per cent of 16 and 17-year-olds in the county.

A statement from Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), which brings together health and social care organisations across the region, says: “All 12 to 15 year-olds have now been offered one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at their school through the school-aged immunisation team.

“To make sure we reach all children aged 12 to 15 clinics are also being held at specific sites, bookable appointments are available via NHS website. Alternatively, walk-in and pop-up clinics are being held around the county.

“Sixteen to 17-year-olds can now book their second dose, as long as it’s been at least 12 weeks since their first dose. This is different compared to those aged 18 and over who only need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose.

“To be consistent with this advice, the clinical guidance has also been updated to recommend that young people aged 12 to 17 (not in a high-risk group) should wait 12 weeks (rather than 28 days) after testing positive for Covid-19 infection before getting their first (or second if aged 16 to 17) vaccine dose.”

The ICS also warns: “The NHS is urging the public to make sure they are protected against Covid-19 ahead of winter.

“The virus has not gone away and our hospitals are still seeing people who are being admitted with Covid-19.”

It comes as bookings for coronavirus booster jabs opened this week for people aged 40 and over.

People can pre-book an appointment from five months on the NHS website or by calling 119, or walk in at six months to a local clinic.

More than 14 million boosters and third doses have been administered in the UK.

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “On Monday the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme saw bookings boom as more than 417,000 people booked in for their crucial booster jabs as the NHS service opened up for those aged 40 to 49.

“There were also 14,000 people who booked in for their first dose and I’d urge anyone, either due their booster or yet to have that first dose, to come forward as soon as possible – the offer is evergreen and could make a life-saving difference for you and your loved ones this winter.”