Covid jab drive planned this weekend to help get county protected in the run up to Christmas

People who need their first, second and third doses, as well as booster jabs, are being encouraged to go to one of the county’s walk-in clinics as part of the 'grab a jab' weekend.

It is hoped it will appeal to those who are out doing their Christmas shopping and taking advantage of the Black Friday deals.

There are clinics taking place at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury and Southwater One in Telford on Saturday, among other locations.

Steve Ellis, service director and deputy senior responsible officer for the county's Covid-19 vaccination service, said: “As you can imagine, the NHS is incredibly busy and we need you to stand by us this winter – and getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is one of the ways you can.

“The grab a jab weekend is your chance to help top up your immunity and protect yourself, your family and friends before meeting up with them for Christmas.

“Getting the booster vaccine is vital for all people who had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination six months ago as protection from the vaccine does decline over time, and the booster vaccination will give people extra protection.

"If you still haven’t had your first or second dose of the Covid jab, it’s not too late. You can get your Covid-19 vaccinations by attending one of our walk-in clinics.”

In the week up to November 11, Shropshire recorded the highest Covid-19 rate in the West Midlands and health bosses say it is more crucial than ever to get jabbed.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire, said: “As we’re all aware, Covid-19 cases in the community are extremely high.

"Across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we have recorded the highest Covid-19 rate in the West Midlands during November, so it’s more crucial than ever that we urge everyone to get vaccinated – whether that’s having their first or second dose of the vaccine, or if they’re eligible, their booster."

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, added: "It's easy to get vaccinated, there are a range of vaccination clinics available in our borough, no appointment needed – it it doesn't take long, and it helps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

“Last year, many of us were unable to spend Christmas with their loved ones – this year, let’s do all we can to protect each other by getting vaccinated.”