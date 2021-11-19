Call to get Covid jabs after Shropshire's infection rates rise to highest in West Midlands

Cases of Covid-19 in the over 60s have increased in both the East and West Midlands in the last week.

Over 60s case rates per 100,000 are above the average for the whole of England, which stands at 232,000.

Data from the Office for National Statistics this month has also shown that the risk of death involving Covid-19 is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in those who had received both doses.

Cases are rising rapidly across Shropshire which currently has the highest rates in the West Midlands.

In the week running up to November 11, there were 1,538 positive cases reported – an increase of 24 per cent on the previous week.

In Telford & Wrekin, the number of new coronavirus cases continued to increase last week and latest figures show the seven-day infection rate remains above the national and regional averages.

There were 951 new coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during this week, 136 more than the previous seven-day period.

However, the number of patients in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals soared to 64 on November 4, dropping to 35 by Sunday and sadly, there were 10 deaths.

Steve Ellis, service director and deputy senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccination service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “These latest statistics are a timely reminder that it is never too late to get your lifesaving Covid-19 vaccination – the offer from the NHS is evergreen.

“Your vaccine has a name on it, it is for you, and it is an evergreen offer.

"Vaccination provides powerful protection against severe illness with Covid-19 so getting the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself.

"Boosters are also vital to maintain a high level of protection because the vaccine starts to ‘wear off’ as time goes by.

“With the twin threat of Covid and flu, we are facing a winter like no other and so it is even more important for people to get their jabs – first vaccine, second dose, booster or influenza.

“After another really challenging year, we know people are looking forward to spending time with their families and loved ones at Christmas and having your vaccine will not only protect you but those around you.”

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies, GP practices and other convenient community sites – almost every person registered with an English GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination location.

Everyone aged 12 and over can book an appointment for their first dose through the national booking service or can call 119 if they need extra support with their booking.

Up-to-date details and times for all Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics can be found at stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times

Those getting their first doses of vaccine will be eligible for their second doses eight weeks later.