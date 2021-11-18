Oswestry patient Mark urges others to get their Covid jabs

Mark Betts

Those are the words of Mark Betts, a 53-year-old spinal cord injury patient from Oswestry, who wants to highlight the importance of those with a disability to come forward and get their Covid-19 vaccine, if they haven’t yet already.

Mark, who has now received his third primary dose of the vaccine due to having a weakened immune system – linked to his injury, is urging everyone to consider getting vaccinated.

Mark suffered life changing injuries in a motorcycling accident at the age of 27.

He said: “I’m a T3 paraplegic patient and the level of my injury means I’m immunosuppressed as T3 affects my respiratory system, so the top third of my lungs work but below that and down to my diaphragm doesn’t.

“I need the Covid vaccine to protect myself and my family. As we all know, we’ve got a tough winter ahead of us – and we all need to be doing all we can to protect ourselves – particularly those of us, who are vulnerable due to having a disability of some form.

“ As well as having it to protect myself and others, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 means that I can get out and about, doing the things I love most – with peace of mind.

“Getting out and walking our dog or motorbiking is how I enjoy spending my free time.

"Having the vaccine means I can still do these things, it’s enabling us all to have some kind of normal during these ongoing challenging times.

“If you have a disability and are yet to get vaccinated against Covid, please go and get it done.