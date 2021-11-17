Don't forget to get your free flu jab, urge health bosses

According to modelling from the Academy of Medical Sciences, a lack of population immunity due to its suppression over the past year by Covid restrictions could contribute to between 15,000 and 60,000 flu deaths.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I would strongly urge everyone who is eligible for the free flu jab to take this opportunity to protect themselves and other vulnerable people.

“For the first time we will have Covid-19 and flu co-circulating.

"Not many people got flu last year because of Covid-19 restrictions, so there isn’t as much natural immunity in our communities as usual.

"If people get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, research shows they are more likely to be seriously ill.

“The flu vaccine is a lifesaver because flu is a highly contagious disease which for some people can lead to serious and sometimes life-threatening consequences.

"Having the flu vaccine will also stop you spreading flu to other people who may be more at risk of serious problems from flu. So, if you are offered a flu vaccination this year, please accept it.”

People who are ‘at risk’ of flu are already at higher risk from contracting coronavirus.

The flu vaccination is one of the most effective interventions to reduce harm from flu and pressures on health and social care services during the winter.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health for Shropshire, said: “Our health and care services have been working incredibly hard to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let’s not put them under extra pressure with a flu outbreak when we can take simple steps to prevent it.

“Proper flu isn’t just a cold; if you catch it, you could end up seriously ill or in hospital. With both Covid and flu circulating at the same time this winter, there is a real risk that residents could be infected with both.

“A good way to avoid that happening it to make sure as many people as possible are protected. That’s why I’ve had my flu jab to protect myself, my patients and my family.”

For more information about the flu vaccine and to check if you are eligible for a free jab visit nhs.uk

If you aren’t eligible for a free flu jab you are able to pay for one at your local pharmacist.