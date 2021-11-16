Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

A further two patients have died at Shropshire's hospitals after contracting coronavirus, new figures show.

They were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A total of 673 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in the county – 627 at SaTH, 39 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

In Powys, 293 people have died after contracting Covid.

In the UK, the death toll rose by 214 to 143,159.

The total number of vaccinations given in the UK has reached 109,807,847.

