Care services win national award

Team leader Jo Lees and perinatal nurse Amanda Heywood from the Shropshire perinatal community team are pictured with Vanessa Odlin and Jake Mills who presented the award

The National Positive Practice in Mental Health Awards happen annually in order to identify, share and celebrate positive practice in mental health.

They are awarded by the Positive Practice in Mental Health (PPiMH) Collaborative and the National Collaborating Centre for Mental Health (NCCMH) who work together to help identify and share examples of how good mental health care can be delivered.

The aim of the perinatal and maternal care service, provided by Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT), is to ensure that all women, babies and families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin have easy access to the very best care for their mental health during the pregnancy and following birth.

This includes support for pregnancy related concerns, response to past traumas and care for serious mental health difficulties pre, post and during pregnancy.

The service is a partnership of acute and mental health services, the local authority and voluntary sector.

Women and families have also worked with maternity and mental health professionals to design the service.

Cathy Riley, managing director, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Care Group at MPFT, said:“We are delighted to have received this national recognition which shows what an impact colleagues are having on their patients and service users.

"It is also testament to the way all those involved in caring for local women, babies and families are working together to provide an integrated service."

Claire Bailey, managing director for MPFT’s Children & Families Care Group, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have emphasised how important our mental health is, alongside the vital part our services play in providing support when it is needed.