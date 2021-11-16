Call for patients with weakened immune systems to get their third Covid jab

Nicola Young, 58, from Shrewsbury, who recently had her third primary dose at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Vaccination Centre

Being immunosuppressed means having a weakened immune system.

This can be due either to certain diseases or conditions, such as some cancers, AIDS, and certain genetic disorders, or as a result of receiving certain medicines or treatments like anti-cancer drugs, radiation therapy, and stem cell or organ transplant.

Zena Young, executive director of nursing and quality at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is encouraging those that are immunosuppressed to come forward.

She said: “If someone is immunosuppressed it means they have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases.

"In the case of Covid, it means you may not mount a full immune response to a primary Covid vaccination, and this is why we are asking immunosuppressed people to come back for a third primary vaccination, at least eight weeks after the second primary dose.

"This third dose will give them the maximum possible protection.

“The third dose is not the same as a booster vaccination.

"It’s called a third primary dose because it is part of your primary course of vaccination, which means it’s in the same group as your first and second doses.

"The third primary dose is only being offered to people who are immunosuppressed, or who were immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second vaccination.”

There are differences around the Covid-19 booster vaccination and the third primary dose.

Those eligible for a booster jab have to wait at least six months, or 182 days after their second dose was given.

Those eligible for a third primary dose simply get this quicker, not having to wait six months or 182 days, but can receive the third primary dose eight weeks after their second dose.

Individuals who are severely immunosuppressed are eligible to get an additional third dose of vaccine as part of their primary course of immunisation.

This offer is separate to the booster programme - if you are eligible for a third primary dose, you will still be eligible for a booster six months after your third primary dose.

Letters are being sent to invite those eligible to receive their vaccine.

People can then book or walk into any of the vaccination sites with their eligibility letter to receive this third dose.

If you are immunosuppressed and have been invited to receive your third vaccine you cannot book your third vaccine by calling 119 or the national booking service website.

Instead, you will need to attend a clinic at the hospital, GP practice or a walk-in session.

Patient Nicola Young, 58, from Shrewsbury, recently had her third primary dose at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital vaccination centre. She said: “To look at me you'd assume I was fit and well but I'm undergoing treatment for breast cancer and myeloma, so my immune system is incredibly weak.

“I want to still be able to do the things I enjoy, which is why I've had my third primary dose. I feel relieved to have had it – having a weakened immune system means that I require a third primary dose to ensure that I receive the same protection given by two doses for those with normal immune systems.”