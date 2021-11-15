Covid claims another life in Telford

The sad death is in the national data of deaths for people testing positive for Covid in the previous 28 days.

It brings the number of deaths in the Telford and Wrekin area in the last seven days to seven, a 25 per cent increase on the previous week.

There were no deaths in the Shropshire area in the same 24 hours, with six deaths in the last seven days.

Nationally there were 47 deaths, 1083 in the week.

The number of positive cases in Shropshire has risen by 37 per cent in the past week. There were 279 new cases in the 24 hour period, 1,685 in the week.

Figures for Telford and Wrekin 155 and 945 - a 15 per cent increase.