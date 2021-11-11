Number of Covid patients in Shropshire hospitals triples

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Health and council chiefs said people should consider protecting not just themselves but other, through having their vaccines and by taking PCR tests if they feel unwell.

Everyone had to learn to "live alongside coronavirus" Shropshire Council's director of public health said as the figures were revealed.

During the seven-day period between October 29 and November 4 there were 1,232 new COVID-19 cases reported, a one per cent increase on the previous week.

The 7-day infection rate for Shropshire was 378.6 per 100,000, higher than the 360.2 per 100,000 figure for the West Midlands, and 370.7 for England.

During the week 64 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: "The number of people in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals being treated for Covid-19 has tripled over the last month, and infection rates have been consistently high in the county. Sadly, there were another 10 deaths too in the week October 29-November 4.

“Our local hospitals are feeling the pressure from the increase in people needing treatment for Covid-19. People who are fully vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill, so if you’ve not yet had the jab, or are overdue the second dose, I urge you to strongly consider it.

“We all want to avoid restrictions this winter, but we need to all play our part in stopping the rapid spread of the virus. To do this we need to learn how to ‘live alongside coronavirus’. This means wearing face coverings if you’re in busy places, washing your hands regularly, social distancing where necessary, properly ventilating indoor areas, and testing for Covidtwice a week at home.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: "Thankfully most of us won’t become seriously ill if we catch Covid-19 but we must realise there are lots of people in Shropshire who will. We must all do what we can to protect ourselves and each other.