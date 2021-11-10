One Shropshire covid death as another 214 people succumb to the disease across the UK

A jab being given. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The Shropshire death was recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust and it came within 28 days of that person testing positive with the disease.

Nationally the total death toll within 28 days of a positive test stands at 142,338, with 669 within Shropshire's NHS trusts. Some 616 deaths have been recorded at the two main hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford, with 36 at the Shropshire Community Trust and seven at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

The total number of covid vaccines given out has risen to 107,150,783 with 50,336,130 first doses, 45,894,237 second doses, and 10,920,416 boosters now administered.