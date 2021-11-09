More Covid cases for Shropshire

In Shropshire 204 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 1,262 in the past seven days. The numbers for Telford and Wrekin were 108 in 24 hours, 818 in the week.
Sadly there have been three deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days in Shropshire and two in Telford and Wrekin.
The latest hospital admissions figures published on October 31, show that 14 Covid patients were admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal hospitals in the previous 24 hours, 75 in the previous week.
Nationally there were 262 deaths of patients with postive Covid tests in the 24 hour period bringing the total in the week to 1,162, an increase of 2.6 per cent on the previous week.