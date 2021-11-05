'Huge increase' in patients seriously ill with Covid, officials say

Shropshire Council's public health director has called on the public to get back to using masks in busy areas

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said that while the number of positive cases in the county had dropped, there are significant concerns about the number of people who are "seriously ill", with five deaths in recent days.

She has urged people to start using face masks in busy areas again.

In the Shropshire Council area in the week up to October 28 there was a 15 per cent drop in cases – to 1,226.

It meant the rate of infection fell to 373 per 100,000 people, but it remains way above that seen earlier this year when it was in low double figures.

There have also been five Covid deaths in hospitals, with 37 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

Mrs Robinson said: “Although the figures for October 22 to 28 show another decrease in positive cases, we are already starting to see numbers increase again, and the number of people who are falling seriously ill and are needing hospital treatment is worrying.

"More recent data shows a huge increase in people at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals with Covid-19. The ongoing effects of the pandemic are being felt in our local hospitals and we must do everything we can to alleviate some of that pressure.

“If you threw away your face coverings back in July when the third Lockdown was lifted, now is the time to consider wearing one again in busy places. The little things we can all do to prevent the spread of the virus, like hands-face-space-fresh air, will make a real difference.

“Staying up to date with vaccines will also give you the best protection against Covid-19 and the flu. If you are eligible, please don’t delay.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said anyone with Covid symptoms should get tested to ensure they are not spreading the virus.

He said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost a loved one to Covid-19. This is a stark reminder that this virus is still very much in our communities and can have a devastating impact.