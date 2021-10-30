Booster jab push sees 28,000 get Covid top-ups in county

Those eligible for boosters should waste no time and get booked in according to health bosses.

Steve Ellis, deputy senior responsible officer for the Covid vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said officials are pleased with the progress on the booster rollout, which started in September, with more than 28,000 having now received their third jab.

He said the message was that all those eligible should book their booster as soon as possible – or visit one of the county's walk-in clinics.

All those over 50 – where it has been 182 days since their second dose – are eligible, along with frontline healthcare workers, carers, and those with underlying health issues.

Mr Ellis said they expected to have completed the majority of the boosters by early January, and added that they had been pleased with the uptake from 12 to 15-year-olds.

So far about 28 per cent of the county's 12 to 15-year-olds eligible have taken up the jab – with between 30 and 40 per cent of the county's schools yet to receive a visit.

Clinics at the remaining schools are scheduled to be completed by November 19, in the three weeks after half term.

Mr Ellis urged people eligible for boosters to get booked in.

He said: "It has gone well but there is always more we can do. We have lots of capacity all over the county for boosters. The message is if you are eligible don't wait, please come and get your booster as soon as you can."

He added: "The evidence is showing the vaccination effect does wane as it goes past the six-month mark and that is the sweet spot for getting your booster."

Mr Ellis also said they were pleased at the progress on jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds, adding: "The majority of 12 to 15-year-olds have been done by visiting schools. We had a plan over the last few weeks of visiting schools and vaccinating at school, we have another three weeks now where we will be going in to the remaining schools after half term."

People can book boosters through the national line by calling 119, or by visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccination.