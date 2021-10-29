Young people happy to have their Covid vaccine to avoid more disruption

Amiee Davies, 16, and vaccine nurse Tegwen Langford

So to see teenagers queuing outside a centre among those returning for their booster jabs at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Centre near Oswestry was a real sign of how the vaccination programme continues to roll out.

This week's half term was the perfect opportunity for the NHS to invite parents to book Covid-19 vaccinations online for their 12 to 15-year-old children and steady streams of teenagers have been visiting the centre.

It has provided an option running alongside the schools programme which has already vaccinated nearly half a million young people and visited thousands of schools.

Many youngsters took up the opportunity so that they did not have to face having the jab alongside their peers.

For others the time of their school clinic clashed with something else.

Aimee Davies, who had her 16th birthday last week, was due to have her vaccination at Lakelands School in Ellesmere next week but has another appointment she had to keep.

She was a little apprehensive waiting for her turn for the jab but said it was over before she even knew about it.

"It really didn't hurt," she said.

"It's important that we have the jab."

Grandmother, Hilary Rathwill who went with Aimee, said she was relieved her granddaughter had had her vaccine.

"I do worry about young people getting Covid. It is long Covid among the young that concerns me."

She said there hadn't been any negative talk among her friends about having the vaccine and she hadn't come across any anti-vaxxers.

Clinical lead nurse Rebecca Warren and Max Tansey, 12, from Whitchurch.

Whitchurch student Max Tansey agreed that the jab didn't hurt.

The 12-year-old said that the more young people that were vaccinated the better the chances of enjoying getting together with friends.

"I'm happy that I've been vaccinated against Covid. I hardly felt a thing having it done. Hopefully it means less disruption at school, which means I don't miss out on seeing all my friends."

Protecting other people is another reason young people are getting their vaccinations.

Lydia Whitley, 14, from Ellesmere, said: "I'm definitely glad to have had my Covid vaccine. I decided to have it to help and protect everyone else. I also have family members working for the NHS, so I understand how important it is to have it."

Older people having their booster jabs praised the teenagers.

Lydia Whitley, 14, from Ellesmere

John James Perrot, from Llansantffraid, said: "It's marvellous to see them all. If we want to get back to a normal life, it's got to be done."

And hospital volunteer, Susan Heer, said she was glad the clinic was offering an alternative to being vaccinated at school.

"I still remember having my TB jab at school, it wasn't nice lining up with the other pupils.

"A lot of young people who have come here have obviously been very nervous and coming here means that don't have to show their nerves in front of their friends."

Steve Ellis from the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Steve Ellis, Service Director and Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin we welcome this additional option for parents to get their child vaccinated alongside the schools programme making it more accessible and convenient to get vaccinated.

"This is particularly true for those children aged 12 to 15 who may have missed a vaccination session at school due to illness or if they live in Shropshire but go to school in Wales.