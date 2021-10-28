One more Shropshire covid death reported today

There has been a delay in the publication of the national figures but the Shropshire death is reported to have happened at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH).

In total 607 people have died at SaTH within 28 days of a positive covid test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition a total of 36 lives have been lost at Shropshire Community Health Trust, with a further seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Updated data on the number of vaccines on the UK Government site has also been delayed.