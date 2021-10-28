One more Shropshire covid death reported today

There has been a delay in the publication of the national figures but the Shropshire death is reported to have happened at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH).
In total 607 people have died at SaTH within 28 days of a positive covid test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition a total of 36 lives have been lost at Shropshire Community Health Trust, with a further seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.
Updated data on the number of vaccines on the UK Government site has also been delayed.
The data update has been put back because of a delay in the publication of data from Northern Ireland.