More track and trace staff needed

By Sue AustinMid WalesCoronavirusPublished:

Covod contact tracers had their busiest month to date during September, when they dealt with 2,664 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 10,698 of their close contacts.

File photo dated 15/07/21 of a message to self-isolate displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app. Those "pinged" by the NHS app in England and Wales are up to four times more likely to have Covid-19 than someone who is not, research suggests. A survey of more than 750,000 Zoe Covid Symptom Study contributors found only 2.4% of fully vaccinated participants who were pinged, but felt physically normal, went on to test positive. Issue date: Friday August 13, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
The county’s Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) Team also dealt with 4,700 incoming calls, about its contact tracing work and Powys Teaching Health Board’s mass vaccination programme; and distributed 8,806 lateral flow device test kits, which were collected from libraries and supermarkets.

During September, the Powys County Council team reached 93 per cent of its positive cases and 94 per cent of their close contacts.

Now the council is looking to take on more people in the team.

Councillor Beverley Baynham, the council'ss Portfolio Holder for Corporate Governance and Regulatory Services, said: “Our contact tracers and advisors did a fantastic job during September and remain a key part of our Covid-19 response.

“They have shown great dedication to keeping our residents safe and if you are contacted by them, I would ask that you heed their advice and play your part too in stopping the spread of this very dangerous virus. So many of you have been brilliant at looking after your own health, and the health of others in our communities, since the pandemic began and long may this continue.”

"Because they have been so busy, the council is looking to recruit more contact tracers and advisors. If you are interested in helping to keep our communities safe, you can apply online, through the jobs section of the Powys County council website."

