More track and trace staff needed

The county’s Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) Team also dealt with 4,700 incoming calls, about its contact tracing work and Powys Teaching Health Board’s mass vaccination programme; and distributed 8,806 lateral flow device test kits, which were collected from libraries and supermarkets.

During September, the Powys County Council team reached 93 per cent of its positive cases and 94 per cent of their close contacts.

Now the council is looking to take on more people in the team.

Councillor Beverley Baynham, the council'ss Portfolio Holder for Corporate Governance and Regulatory Services, said: “Our contact tracers and advisors did a fantastic job during September and remain a key part of our Covid-19 response.

“They have shown great dedication to keeping our residents safe and if you are contacted by them, I would ask that you heed their advice and play your part too in stopping the spread of this very dangerous virus. So many of you have been brilliant at looking after your own health, and the health of others in our communities, since the pandemic began and long may this continue.”