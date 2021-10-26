Almost £170 million of business grants handed out to help county firms bounce back from pandemic

Shropshire’s Economic Recovery Taskforce has been working hard to bring the county through the unprecedented challenges.

Shropshire Council established the taskforce to focus on how best to support the local economy and organisations from across the county got involved.

The achievements through the task force have included the delivery of 34,067 business grants to the value of nearly £170m, plus numerous other projects, run by both the council and its partners, to support market towns, communities and individuals.

It has included a £2.76m Economic Recovery Fund alongside the High Street/Welcome Back Fund and Town Centre Recovery Programmes.

A 'What’s next for Shropshire 2022 – 2027?' workshop now plans to look at establishing the roadmap out of the crisis and creating the conditions for resilient, sustainable and healthy economic growth in the future.

Councillor Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and regeneration, said: "We have been through unprecedented times which has meant significant disruption to the economy in Shropshire.

"We met this challenge head-on and now want to plan the way forward.

"We invite stakeholders, business leaders and interested parties within Shropshire to join us in person or online to help us shape the future of the county’s economy."

The conference and workshops will be held on November 3, from 9am to 12.30pm, at the Sovereign Suite, Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Montgomery Waters Meadow and will be a hybrid event offering the opportunity to attend either in person or online.

The numbers for attending the event in person will be limited to 150, however the live streaming of the event will enable participants to contribute online to the workshops and activities.