Shropshire hospital vaccination centre opens to children aged 12 to 15 today

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt vaccination centre, near Oswestry, will be opening its doors to the age group as the half-term school holidays begin.

Health chiefs say they hope to expand the offer to other sites across the county, including pharmacies.

Appointments can be booked online via the national booking service or by calling 119.

Steve Ellis, service director and deputy senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccination service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin we welcome this additional option for parents to get their child vaccinated alongside the schools programme making it more accessible and convenient to get vaccinated.

"This is particularly true for those children aged 12 to 15 who may have missed a vaccination session at school due to illness or if they live in Shropshire but go to school in Wales.

"From today, Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt vaccination centre will be vaccinating young people aged 12-15 years."

He said parents will need to attend with their child to provide consent on the day of vaccination.

Mr Ellis added: "We hope to expand this offer across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin with additional sites such as community pharmacies providing this service soon.

“The schools vaccination programme is making excellent progress and we are delighted that so many young people have already taken up the offer of vaccination.”

Parents and young people are being asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

This can also be accessed online.

Parents are being advised to keep checking the NHS.uk as more appointments and sites become available.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “I’m delighted we are expanding our vaccination programme to allow parents or guardians to book Covid-19 vaccine appointments for their children at vaccination centres across the country.

“This will support the vaccine rollout, ensure young people can get their jabs when it’s convenient including during half-term – providing parents with extra choice over where and when their child is vaccinated.

“Vaccines are safe, will protect children from Covid-19 and prevent further disruption to education.