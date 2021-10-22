Telford MP gives thumbs up to advert jab campaign

Lucy Allan receiving her Covid jab

High street names including Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Asda have joined forces to back the government's efforts to get more people jabbed.

She also says she has the first and second Covid-19 doses as well as the normal flu vaccine as winter approaches.

Miss Allan says: “Thanks to everyone in Telford and across the country who have come forward to get their jabs and all those who have worked so hard to deliver the jabs. We’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

"I have had my two Covid jabs and thanks to Boots I have also had my flu jab – as soon as I am eligible I will be getting my booster.

“Over four million people have already received a booster jab. It is vital that each and every one of us continues to play our part by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus."

The TV and online advert asks people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected” and features an NHS nurse explaining the benefits of the flu jab and the Covid-19 booster vaccine.