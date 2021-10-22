Shropshire Covid jab clinics' half-term ramp up plan

Immunisation chiefs said they were finalising details on which centres will be stepping up their facilities during the school half-term break for parents to take their children.

The move comes after Telford & Wrekin' council leader Shaun Davies called for statutory agencies to get ahead of the game by joining forces to get extra clinics up and running and make use of a "golden opportunity" to get teens vaccinated.

Councillor Davies said a repeat of soaring Covid-19 numbers was "completely avoidable" if services worked together in a repeat of efforts made during the height of the pandemic.

"Covid infection numbers are now higher than they were four or five months ago. Sadly we have among the highest infection rates in the country.

"We need people to be thinking very carefully about what they're doing by getting back to basics to the things that worked such as wearing masks in crowded places, by getting tested twice a week and by protecting each other. Whether you're vaccinated or not please consider doing these things.

"We are seeing people who are double vaccinated getting the virus and some people who had the virus at the start of the pandemic are getting infected twice.

"The Government can't act slowly this time round. I'm not seeing the information they are seeing, But we have got the MPs' report which concluded that the Government acted too slowly at the start of the crisis. I would urge ministers to listen to the NHS and the scientists," Councillor Davies said.

Meanwhile almost 30,000 Covid booster jabs have been delivered across the county.

Steve Ellis, deputy director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service, said: “More than 28,000 Covid-19 booster vaccinations have been given so far.

"People who are eligible, including all health and care staff, care home residents, people at risk, carers and people over the age of 50, will be invited by their GP or by the NHS six months (or 182 days) after their second vaccine( that is on October 22 for those who had their vaccine prior to April 23).

“Everyone who is more than 182 days after their second dose is encouraged to either visit a local walk-in clinic or book via the National Booking Service, you do not need to wait to receive a letter, text or email.

"Alternatively people can wait to be contacted by - GP or primary care network to receive their booster.

"Frontline health and social care workers can book their booster via their organisations internal booking process or via the National Booking Service through self-referral. The same eligibility checks and identity requirements remain in place for staff as with the first and second vaccinations.