Free NHS workout platform helping staff keep healthy wins award

Julie Davis

#DoingOurBit was created by Julie Davis who is deputy chief operating officer of the NIHR Clinical Research Network West Midlands.

It has won her the Bevan Brittan Award for Wellbeing at the prestigious Healthcare People Management Association (HPMA) Awards.

The platform was created alongside fitness industry leaders Active IQ, fibodo and Study Active.

The most hotly contested category with 42 entries, the Bevan Brittan Award recognises organisations which can demonstrate how specific employee health, fitness or wellbeing initiatives are making a positive impact on staff satisfaction, motivation, health or productivity.

The HPMA judging panel said it was ‘blown away by the innovation and commitment’ of #DoingOurBit and were ‘keen to ensure that it could be sustained'.

They were also impressed by the ‘vision, energy and strength of communication’ of the platform.

Julie said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have #DoingOurBit recognised by the HPMA in this way and am particularly pleased that our success will remind people in the NHS about the opportunity offered to them by the platform."

Julie came up with the idea of offering free workouts to her colleagues and the wider NHS community when the pandemic first hit.

She added: “I would like to thank Active IQ, fibodo and Study Active for all their encouragement and help firstly in bringing #DoingOurBit to life and secondly in building and sustaining the platform. While it launched in lockdown, our aim is to continue building and growing #DoingOurBit into the future.”

#DoingOurBit launched in June 2020 to the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and its 10,000 staff.

While born out of necessity during lockdown, #DOB was recognised for its potential to support the wellbeing of the NHS into the future.

New trusts are still signing up with 105 now registered, giving access to the free workouts to over 600,000 NHS staff.

Each #DoingOurBit workout is unique with the physical trainers giving a personal message of thanks.

The wide range of sessions includes yoga, Pilates and dance fitness to seated fitness, low and high impact sessions, core training and even family fun.