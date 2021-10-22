Covid cases continue to rise

The sad news brings the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus across the country to 947 in the past seven days, a 15.8 per cent increase on the previous week.
None of the deaths were in Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin although there were two deaths in the seven day period.
The number of people testing postive for Covid is still on the rise.
In Shropshire 163 people gave postive tests in the last 24 hours, 1,475 in the week while in Telford and Wrekin the figures were 154 and 1,109 - a 9.9 per cent increase.
The latest figures for patients admitted to hospital in either the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals is 33 in the week ending October 17.