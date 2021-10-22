Covid cases continue to rise

File photo dated 17/09/21 of a Covid-19 jab being prepared. More than a million people in England will be sent invitations this week to book their coronavirus booster jab. Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers. Issue date: Sunday September 19, 2021. PA Photo. Texts will be received from Monday, while letters will be sent to those who are eligible later in the week, NHS England said. Some 1.5 million people will be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The sad news brings the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus across the country to 947 in the past seven days, a 15.8 per cent increase on the previous week.

None of the deaths were in Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin although there were two deaths in the seven day period.

The number of people testing postive for Covid is still on the rise.

In Shropshire 163 people gave postive tests in the last 24 hours, 1,475 in the week while in Telford and Wrekin the figures were 154 and 1,109 - a 9.9 per cent increase.