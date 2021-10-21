Fresh Covid jabs plea as cases soaring

In the Shropshire Council area infections were up by 48.6 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to October 15.

In Telford and Wrekin infections were up by 40.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said infection rates have been consistently high across Shropshire for several months.

She said the authority was continuing to work closely with health colleagues to monitor the situation.

Her comments came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned at a Downing Street news conference last night that Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day this winter.

“As winter approaches, rising rates alongside other seasonal viruses like the flu could put extra pressure on the NHS,” Councillor Picton said.

“Since the lifting of restrictions, we have continued to urge residents to remain cautious as we live with Covid-19.

"When you are called for the flu or Covid-19 booster, take up this offer to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends and the NHS.”

Meanwhile, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said next week’s half-term break would be a golden opportunity for health services to repeat efforts to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated.

He said the county could not afford to wait for winter pressures to take hold before getting to grips with the current rise in cases.

Councillor Davies said: “Let’s get ahead of the game. We need to return to what we did in the height of the pandemic by pooling resources to get this done. Telford stands ready to mobilise.

“Half-term is a golden opportunity to give the children vaccination appointments.

"We have a small enough borough to be able to get community centres up and running to get the vaccinations done quicker.

"I don’t want to see at Christmas the numbers are soaring and we’re looking at a local lockdown.”