Rainbow sculpture created in Shropshire to thank key workers is unveiled at hospital

A rainbow sculpture created in Shropshire has been unveiled at The Countess of Chester Hospital, to show appreciation and gratitude to all key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Duke of Westminter, centre with keyworkers from the Countess of Chester Hospital
The Duke of Westminter, centre with keyworkers from the Countess of Chester Hospital

The Duke of Westminster visited the hospital to launch the NHS Hospital Rainbow designed and created by The British Ironwork Centre.

At the beginning of the pandemic, bosses at The British Ironwork Centre wanted to support hospitals and charities massively impacted by the lockdown, as fundraising was halted overnight.

"Charities needed funds to cover the costs of their work, and The British Ironwork Centre wanted to help," centre chairman Clive Knowles said.

"This is where the idea of the Hospital Rainbow was born, and we teamed up with the Countess of Chester Hospital on the project.

"Now, over a year later, restrictions are lifting, and the rainbow has come to fruition.

"Each colourful heart on the rainbow can be sponsored as a tribute to key workers, and so far over £40,000 has been raised for the Blue Skies Balcony Appeal at the hospital."

The Countess of Chester Hospital held a “Rainbow Day” to launch the sculpture, with cupcakes given to staff.

A time capsule filled with pictures and letters, a prayer from the hospital’s Chaplaincy team and an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial was placed at the end of the Rainbow by the Duke of Westminster.

If you would like to sponsor a heart, you can get involved at justgiving.com/fundraising/putaheartinourrainbow2020, or send a cheque to The Countess Charity, Countess of Chester Hospital, Liverpool Road, Chester, CH2 1UL, made payable to The Countess Charity.

The British Ironwork Centre hopes to continue this project by working with other charities and hospitals, and work is already underway on a second Rainbow for Bassetlaw Hospital, to be situated in Doncaster city centre.

If you would be interested in working with The British Ironwork Centre regarding a rainbow, contact at info@BritishIronWorkCentre.co.uk.

