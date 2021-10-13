Walk-in Covid-19 boosters available in Shropshire

Four walk-in clinics have been set up for Covid-19 booster vaccinations in the county.

This includes Emmanuel Church in Shrewsbury, Woodside Pharmacy in Telford, Turreff Hall in Donnington and Wem Scout and Guide HQ in Wem.

The NHS will be in touch to notify eligible people when they are due their booster jab at least six months – that’s a minimum of 182 days – after their second vaccination.

Those that will be eligible for the Covid-19 booster programme include those living in residential care homes for older adults; all adults aged 50 years or over; frontline health and social care workers; and some people with underlying health conditions; and adult carers.

When they have been told it is time to get their Covid-19 booster jab, people can either attend a walk-in site which offers booster jabs or book an appointment via the National Booking System.

Steve Ellis, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination programme lead, said: “We are now able to offer a drop-in session at four vaccination sites – Emmanuel Church in Shrewsbury, Woodside Pharmacy and Turreff Hall both in Telford and Wem Scout and Guide HQ in Wem, which we hope helps improves access for those eligible people to get their booster a minimum of six months after their second vaccination.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible for a booster to get it as soon as possible, ahead of winter to protect themselves and those around them. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus.

“People can also pre-book an Covid-19 booster appointment via the National Booking System at a place and location convenient to them.”